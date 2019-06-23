Saaho is going to be a phenomenal film: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Saaho is being touted as the biggest action film of Indian cinema, starring Prabhas in the lead, who rose to fame for portrayal of his character Baahubali in the SS Rajamouli film of the same name. While Prabhas leads the film, Saaho stars many Bollywood personalities who would be seen playing pivotal roles. Hindi film actor Neil Nitin Mukesh plays an anti-hero in Saaho. In a recent interview, Neil said that he had said yes to the project even before Baahubali (first chapter) had released.

“From the day I heard the script, I knew that it is going to be a phenomenal film. The first part of Baahubali had not even released then. But I had seen Prabhas sir’s work from before and I knew what a brilliant actor he was,” Neil said in a report by Asian Age.

He added that what makes Saaho such an anticipated film is the fact that the film has a very strong technical team.

“We have some fabulous technicians working on this film. R. Madhie sir, Sabu Cyril sir, director Sujeet is such a young talent. We have UV Creations and there is Kenny Bates and other technicians who have flown in from all across the world to execute this mammoth action thriller. I am very grateful to be a part of one of the biggest action films to be made out of India,” Neil concluded.

Apart from Neil, Saaho will see Shraddha Kapoor, Chunkey Panday, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Arun Vijay, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi among others playing pivotal characters.

The film, directed by Sujeeth, will release on August 15.