Director Sujeeth thanks the audience for watching Saaho

Sujeeth is overwhelmed by the response to his latest directorial Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The director took to his Instagram account and wrote an emotional post thanking the audience for watching Saaho.

Advertising

“Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had a lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like an extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO – some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho,” the post read.

In response to Saaho director Sujeeth’s post, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “God bless you brother. You should be extremely proud of this Gem of a film. Technically it’s one of the best films that I have seen and been a part of. As an audience, I paid to see the film with my entire family just as all the lovely fans out there. And was NOT disappointed at all. It is easy to judge someone’s hard work and vision of so many years of countless hours. But it is another to stand strong and get it done. To commercially give your audience so many aspects all rolled into one is not an easy job. From great visuals to amazing performances and a layered plot with multiple characters is in itself a task. The twists and turns were very interesting and the scale of the action was par excellence. It was an honour to work with you and all at @uvcreationsofficial and hello … the fans have spoken.”

Saaho, which released on August 30, has managed to earn Rs 294 crore worldwide until now.