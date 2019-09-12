Saaho box office collection Day 13: Prabhas starrer continues to rule

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho opened to poor reviews but it continues to mint money. The film has, so far, earned over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

Director Sujeeth recently spoke to Deccan Chronicle about the criticism coming his way.

“What did I do? I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated harshly as if I have committed a crime,” he said.

Sujeeth also added that the star and producers of Saaho continue to support him. “Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That’s the only good thing happening in my life right now.”

Alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also starred Murali Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Prakash Belawadi, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma.