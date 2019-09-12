Saaho box office collection Day 13: Prabhas starrer continues to rule
Saaho box office collection Day 13: The Prabhas starrer released on August 30 and has so far earned over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. The Sujeeth directorial also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho opened to poor reviews but it continues to mint money. The film has, so far, earned over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.
Director Sujeeth recently spoke to Deccan Chronicle about the criticism coming his way.
“What did I do? I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated harshly as if I have committed a crime,” he said.
Sujeeth also added that the star and producers of Saaho continue to support him. “Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That’s the only good thing happening in my life right now.”
Alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also starred Murali Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Prakash Belawadi, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Evelyn Sharma.
Live Blog
Follow all the latest updates about Prabhas starrer Saaho.
Watch: Making of Saaho
Here's what went into the making of Saaho, starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand among others.
Madhavan Narayanan on Saaho
Journalist Madhavan Narayanan posted on Twitter, "#Saaho has crossed Rs 400 crore in box-office collections. And it has not even been part of significant mainstream conversations in the media. Somebody needs to explain why."
'150 crore lifetime is on'
Journalist Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#Saaho (Hindi) is good on Tuesday and brings in 2.90 cr. Total so far: 136.48 cr. 150 cr lifetime is on. HIT"
The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Saaho 1.5 stars and called the film "a damp squib." Shubhra wrote, "Characters come and go, whizzing past us so fast that we never feel invested. Cars are blown up like there’s no tomorrow. Growling men show up with bazookas. A Roman-style arena, complete with a duel, is conjured up (don’t ask). Clearly, those responsible for the plot (what’s that) believe that if they throw everything at us, some of it will stick."
She added, "Prabhas is perfectly suited to throwing sharp things at tattooed guys built like trucks, and mowing down a phalanx of heavies without expending too much effort. And he does have an ability to underplay and be droll. What’s also nice is that his distinctly South Indian accent is not hidden in the dubbed version: our heroes are finally pan-Indian. When he is being easy and light are the only watchable moments in this mammoth enterprise."
Watch: Making of Saaho
Here's what went into the making of Saaho, starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand among others.
Madhavan Narayanan on Saaho
Journalist Madhavan Narayanan posted on Twitter, "#Saaho has crossed Rs 400 crore in box-office collections. And it has not even been part of significant mainstream conversations in the media. Somebody needs to explain why."
'150 crore lifetime is on'
Journalist Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#Saaho (Hindi) is good on Tuesday and brings in 2.90 cr. Total so far: 136.48 cr. 150 cr lifetime is on. HIT"