As Qala and Freddy release, here’s looking at Hindi cinema and the portrayal of mental illness

But while sociopaths and psychopaths have been the subject of multiple television shows and films, more common forms of mental health concerns, like depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder have not always been presented with empathy or even research in mainstream cinema. For many years in Bollywood, people with mental health conditions were all painted with the broad strokes of ‘pagal’, or ‘dimagi halat theek nahin hain’.

Patients exhibiting symptoms of mental illness were often shipped off to ‘pagalkhanas’ or ‘asylums’ where men in white coats and grim expressions treated them. Counsellors, therapists and psychiatrists were never seen in Bollywood for decades, creating a frightening and often limited future for those with mental illness.

Khamoshi, which was released in 1969 saw Waheeda Rehman play Radha, a nurse in the psychiatric wing of a hospital who gets emotionally attached to not one but two of her patients, causing her to eventually suffer a mental breakdown. Bandini, which was released in 1963 depicted Nutan as a jail inmate who kills the woman she is hired to care for because she blames her for ruining her life. While Nutan’s character is imprisoned for her crime, her mental health is never the subject of discussion.

The callous attitude or lack of attention to detail towards depicting people with mental health concerns continued through the 1980s and ’90s. In the film Basera, Rakhi’s character is shown to be in an institution for the mentally ill after she suffers a head injury. She seemingly recovers when another inmate hits her on the head, only to fake a mental breakdown to allow her husband and sister to have a happily ever after. In Baazigar, Darr and Anjam, Shah Rukh Khan’s obsessive behaviour and anger issues were either romanticised as love or glorified as revenge. We were expected to feel sorry for a man so consumed by his emotions that his moral compass or understanding of boundaries was erased completely.

Mahesh Bhatt, who has created multiple characters battling mental health issues, worked with Kangana Ranaut in Gangster and Woh Lamhe. In Gangster, Kangana played a heartbroken alcoholic who eventually dies by suicide, while in Woh Lamhe, which was directly inspired by Bhatt’s relationship with Parveen Babi, Kangana’s character battles schizophrenia and dies after she attempts suicide. Sadly, in both cases the character doesn’t seek help from a medical professional or is unable to continue with treatment, creating the image of a rather dark and hopeless future for those battling addiction or mental illness.

Bhool Bhulaiyya, which released in 2007, made some departure from earlier films that had characters with mental illness. Vidya Balan’s transformation into Manjulika was not just a ‘bura saaya’ or ‘aatma’ entering her body. The makers offered an actual diagnosis — Dissociative identity disorder. Though the cure offered was a simplistic mix of hypnosis and old school jhaad phoonkh, acknowledging that there are multiple kinds of mental health issues was a step forward. Karthik Calling Karthik was another notable film that portrayed mental illness with sensitivity and had a realistic portrayal of a therapist. Farhan Akhtar’s character Karthik suffered from schizophrenia, but the film offered hope that those battling this mental health issue were worthy of love and had hope of a better life with medication and counselling.

Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan was perhaps the first film to create a relatable story of a character battling depression and seeking counselling. This was also the first time that a therapist had a lead role in a film and was portrayed as a regular person and not a cold insensitive doctor in a white coat. Though realistically therapists don’t take long walks on the beach with their patients or go cycling with them, the film normalised seeking help from a mental health professional to deal with emotional pain, just as you would go to a physician for flu. Dear Zindagi was also refreshing because, unlike most Hindi films which place parents on pedestals, this story didn’t shy away from finding fault with parents and caregivers whose choices can impact a person into adulthood.

