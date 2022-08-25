scorecardresearch
Ryan Reynolds says like ‘everyone in India’ he too wishes to slip into Ranveer Singh’s DMs

Ryan Reynolds is currently promoting his docu-series Welcome to Wrexham which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

ryan reynolds ranveer singhRanveer Singh was the voice of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2. (Photo: Ranveer Singh, Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds’ love for Bollywood is known to all. The Hollywood star has often spoken about his love for the celebration of life showcased in Hindi cinema. Recently, the Deadpool star shared that he wants to slip into the DMs of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

In an interview with India Today, Reynolds shared that his business journey with actor Rob McElhenney started with a DM. On being asked one Bollywood actor on whose DMs he would like to slip in, he took Singh’s name and added that he is “pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too”.

Ryan Reynolds is currently promoting his docu-series Welcome to Wrexham. The series showcases how Reynolds took over the ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. It will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ranveer Singh was the voice of Reynolds’ Deadpool in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 which was released in 2018. At the time, Singh thought he managed to “out-crass” his “Canadian counterpart” and wrote about it on Twitter. Reacting to the Bollywood actor’s tweet, Reynolds said, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”

