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Ryan Reynolds backs Blake Lively after setback in harassment case against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds spoke about managing a healthy family life amid the ongoing legal battle.
Two weeks after a judge dismissed most of Blake Lively’s claims in her lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni, actor Ryan Reynolds has come out in support of his wife. During the Today’s Sunday Sitdown Live series shared on Sunday, he spoke about managing a healthy family life amid the ongoing legal battle. He declared that he is ‘proud’ of his wife.
He said, “You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life.” He added, “Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”
Reynolds, 49, and Lively, 38, married in 2012, and the couple are parents to daughters James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, and son Olin, 3.
Reynolds’ comments have come just after a week of Blake asking him to serve as a witness as her legal battle with Baldoni heads to trial next month.
On April 2, Blake’s case suffered a setback after a US District Judge dismissed 10 of her 13 claims against Baldoni. These included those relating to sexual harassment. However, her claim against Baldoni for a retaliatory smear campaign will move forward to trial next month.
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Blake has reacted to the setback on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others,” she wrote. “I hope the Court’s decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up.”
Lively and Baldoni starred in the film It Ends With Us. Following this, in late 2024, Lively filed a California complaint alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign against her by Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath. She accused them of harassment by commenting on her weight and looks. However, he denied all the allegations and counter-sued Lively.
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