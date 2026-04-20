Ryan Reynolds backs Blake Lively after setback in harassment case against Justin Baldoni

Two weeks after a judge dismissed most of Blake Lively’s claims in her lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni, actor Ryan Reynolds has come out in support of his wife. During the Today’s Sunday Sitdown Live series shared on Sunday, he spoke about managing a healthy family life amid the ongoing legal battle. He declared that he is ‘proud’ of his wife.

He said, “You really see the illusion behind so much of this stuff, digital life versus real life.” He added, “Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”