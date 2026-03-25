Ryan Gosling is ‘jealous’ of Hrithik Roshan; admits he hasn’t watched Koi… Mil Gaya, pitches Jaadu–Rocky crossover

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling and Hrithik Roshan recently engaged in a lively and candid conversation, during which the former admitted he was “jealous” of Hrithik for starring in Koi… Mil Gaya. The interaction took place as part of the promotions for Ryan’s upcoming sci-fi film Hail Mary, which released in Indian theatres today after premiering in London on March 20, followed by its US release via Amazon MGM Studios.

While discussing their films in a video uploaded by Sony Pictures India, Hrithik said, “We are perhaps the only two actors who have really close friendships with these cute little aliens. You have Rocky, and I have Jaadu. I don’t know if you’ve seen a film I did called Koi… Mil Gaya.”

Ryan responded with curiosity, “I want to see it — that sounds great. What’s your relationship with it? What is it? Is it an alien?” Hrithik explained, “Yes, he’s an alien. I play a boy who gets bullied in school.”

Intrigued, Ryan asked, “How do I pronounce his name? Was he CGI or a puppet?” Hrithik replied, “Jaadu,” before adding, “He was both CGI and a puppet. Jaadu is like a child — full of wonder, magical, someone you just want to hug and protect. ‘Jaadu’ literally means magic.”

Reacting to this, Ryan quipped, “Well, now I am jealous. I can make that, and then you remake Project Hail Mary.”

Hrithik built on the idea, saying, “We are part of a very exclusive space-alien friendship club. We have got to do something about that.” An excited Ryan agreed, suggesting, “A shared universe — maybe a sequel.”

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Taking it further, Hrithik joked, “I wonder how far Jaadu lives from Rocky. Maybe Jaadu can meet Rocky, bring him to Earth, and then we can hang out. We will make a film about it — you, Rocky, Jaadu and me — chilling in Churchgate or Bandra. Those are the hotspots.” Ryan laughed, adding, “I can’t believe I have never been. Hopefully, this is the start of something. It’s a good idea — maybe even a great one.”

During the same conversation, Hrithik expressed his excitement for Hail Mary, saying, “On behalf of all your fans in India — namaste. We’re really looking forward to your film. I have read the book, and it’s incredible. I even posted about it on Instagram, calling it the best sci-fi book I have ever read. I just hope the film lives up to it — no pressure. And from what I have seen, Ryan embodies the role brilliantly.”

A grateful Ryan replied, “Thank you so much. That book is a tough act to follow. The good news is we had Andy Weir on set almost all the time, so every edit was approved by him.”

Hrithik concluded on a playful note, admitting, “It’s incredible — on the surface it’s a sci-fi film, but underneath, it’s really about friendship. And I have to say, I have never really felt jealous of anyone before — I didn’t even know I was capable of such base emotions!”

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Project Hail Mary is based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir. The film, directed by Phil Lord and Chistopher Miller, also stars Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Byoce. It took five years for the film to be completed. In India, the Ryan Gosling-starrer has released in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film, however, is facing a strong competition with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.