Rustom’s crucial scenes, Mohenjo Daro kiss leak on YouTube

Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde’s kiss from Mohenjo Daro and crucial scenes from Akshay Kumar’s Rustom leak online. Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde’s kiss from Mohenjo Daro and crucial scenes from Akshay Kumar’s Rustom leak online.

A leak is difficult to plug especially when it concerns Hindi films. A day after its release, the entire kissing sequence between Pooja Hegde and Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro has furtively made its way to the internet. A search on YouTube shows at least six different channels beaming the full romantic sequence between Hrithik and Pooja. While a few of them are devoid of audio, the rest have uploaded the scene in its entirety.

The entire scene which is crucial to sealing Hrithik’s love for Pooja in the film runs for a little over a minute and the same has now been leaked on the internet. A closer look at these videos reveals that the same have been snipped and uploaded from a pirated DVD version. A search with the words Hrithik Pooja Kiss Mohenjo Daro at last count brought forward at least six videos containing the leaked kiss scene.

A channel has even uploaded other key sequences from the movie including his Hrithik’s action sequences one involving a crocodile. A detailed look at the channel also reveals that the user has uploaded important sequences from Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, the other big release of this weekend. These include the chess sequence, the courtroom drama, the romantic scenes and an all important murder sequence.

Piracy is a plague that Bollywood is finding hard to contain. Recently, Udta Punjab and great Grand Masti found their prints leaked on the internet even before their respective release dates. While earlier movies used to leak on Torrents, it’s a tad surprising to see a platform like YouTube allowing users to upload crucial pirated scenes from just released big ticket films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd