When Akshay Kumar had to apologise to Abhishek Bachchan after Russell Peters called Aishwarya Rai ‘biggest example of bad acting’

Comedian Russell Peters nearly caused an industry war when he made comments about Aishwarya Rai‘s acting skills, and didn’t even spare her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. The comedian made the controversial comments over a decade ago, leaving his Indian collaborators, most prominently Akshay Kumar, red-faced.

In 2011, Russell had come to New Delhi to promote the film Breakaway (also titled Speedy Singhs), which featured Akshay in a cameo. The movie, which was co-produced by Akshay, also starred Camilla Belle, Anupam Kher, Rob Lowe and newcomer Vinay Virmani, whose father Ajay was one of the producers.

At a press event, Russell said that he isn’t a fan of Bollywood movies, and can’t stand the over-the-top melodrama. He said, “I hate Bollywood. The movies are all garbage, just terrible. It’s my opinion, obviously, there are billions who like and love them. I don’t like all the singing, dancing and all the dramatic crying. I have never seen a Bollywood film in my life. I have refused to do it earlier and will do so in future. But I hope some filmmakers take a chance of making real movies. Aishwarya is the biggest example of bad acting. She has proved it time and time again that in Bollywood, people can become superstars just by having a pretty face.”

This was around the time that Aishwarya was pregnant with her first child, daughter Aaradhya. The comedian added, “She is still good looking, isn’t that good enough? Good job, Abhishek, you finally knocked her up.”

His comments caused an instant controversy, with several women’s organisations calling for an apology. The Times of India reported that Ajay Virmani distanced himself from Russell’s comments, and was concerned that the controversy might affect his son’s career. “I have no control over what Russell says. What he says is not reflective of our opinion or what the film is all about. Aishwarya is a fantastic actress and a legend. I apologise for his comments,” he was quoted as saying.

A Hindustan Times report cited sources as saying that even Akshay personally reached out to Abhishek to apologise. “What really angered people was that Akshay did not stand up for Ash when the really crude and uncalled remark was made by Peters, even though they have worked together and known each for so long. As Russell was his guest, Akshay felt he should say something. Abhishek and he spoke, and Abhishek told him that he did not feel Akshay was at fault in anyway, and that Peters should be the one to apologise,” the source said.