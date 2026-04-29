Rupali Ganguly calls out Alia Bhatt’s leather ensemble at Milan Fashion week

Nearly two months after Alia Bhatt’s appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2026, her look has once again made headlines after Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly shared an old video criticising the actor for allegedly wearing an outfit made entirely of animal leather. The video labels her a “hypocrite” over weather after her public advocacy for animal welfare.
The video, originally posted by animal rights activist Sai Lohit on March 8, claims that Alia’s car coat, Horsebit bag, and sharp kitten heels were all made from animal-derived leather, including calfskin and lambskin. It also criticises Gucci’s iconic Horsebit bag design, arguing that the horsebit symbol represents equipment historically used to dominate and control horses by placing metal bits in their mouths.
The video resurfaced after Rupali Ganguly, known for being vocal about animal welfare, reposted it on her Instagram Stories without any caption.
Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram Story.
Sai Lohit has previously criticised several celebrities over animal-related issues, including Sreeleela for allegedly promoting camel milk skincare products, and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for using horses at wedding festivities.
‘Alia Bhatt is scared’
On March 21, Sai shared another video claiming, “Alia Bhatt is scared. She restricted my video.” He alleged that after his original post crossed 3 million views and people began tagging the actress demanding accountability, his account’s visibility on her page was restricted.
“Any rational person would cut ties with Gucci after knowing their reality, but Alia Bhatt didn’t. Rather, she restricted my account so others can’t see my comments on her posts. She is scared. How many people can you block?” he said.
‘My Gucci outfit is sharp, beautiful’
Previously, while speaking to Vogue, Alia had described her Milan Fashion Week ensemble, saying, “My outfit for the Gucci show is very sharp, structured and simple. But it is also really beautiful. It is just a trench—like a really sharp black trench. It is fully structured and with these amazing heels—also black with a bit of silver detailing—and a black and silver bag.”
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‘100% nappa leather’
Fashion publications including Elle and Vogue reported that Alia wore a leather ensemble for the event. Product details for the Gucci Horsebit bag she carried are also publicly available online, where it is described as being made from “100% Nappa Leather,” a full-grain leather commonly sourced from sheep, lamb, or calfskin. Her black kitten heels are similarly listed on Gucci’s official website as being crafted from “black nappa leather.”
Alia Bhatt has not yet responded to the criticism or the claims made by the activist. Notably, the actor is also the founder of sustainable children’s clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
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Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
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Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
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Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
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Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
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