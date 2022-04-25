Runway 34: Yashraj Mukhate creates a trippy track, makes Ajay Devgn rap to his beats. Watch video

Ajay Devgn has collaborated with content creator Yashraj Mukhate for a track for his upcoming film Runway 34. Mukhate shared a sneak peek of the track on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This was sooo much fun!! @ajaydevgn sir doing a rap section for the first time in a track that I made. Isn’t that insane?”

The video begins with an argument between Mukhate and Devgn. While Mukhate says it would be nice to include Runway 34 dialogues in the track, Devgn is not keen about the idea and forces him to make a new track. Soon, Mukhate is seen crooning a track penned by Akshay Shinde. Devgn, meanwhile, sings the rap portion of the song. At the end of the video, Mukhate receives praise from Devgn as he is heard saying, “Mind-blowing.”

The video received a lot of love from Ajay Devgn and Yashraj Mukhate’s fans. “Wonderful,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned, “Only yashraj can break the bar which is set by yashraj.” Fans were overjoyed to see Devgn behind the mic.

Runway 34 also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

The Ajay Devgn directorial will release in theatres on April 29.