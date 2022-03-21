Runway 34 trailer: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan play mind games in this thriller set 35,000 feet above ground

Ajay Devgn stopped an air crash from happening or caused a serious incident? The intriguing trailer of his upcoming directorial Runway 34 is out, and shows him paying a pilot who has some secrets up his sleeve. The movie also stars Rakul Preet as his co-pilot who seems to have an equal share in the accident, and we can only guess she is hiding a lot too.

Runway 34 follows the investigation of an incident that was caused by a pilot (played by Ajay Devgn) who is not exactly a stickler for rules. While trailer doesn’t make it clear what the incident was, it appears the pilot landed his plane during inclement weather despite clear instructions not to do so.

Amitabh Bachchan plays the investigating officer trying to find the real truth behind the tragedy. We also see actors Boman Irani, Adhira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. What exactly happened 35,000 feet above the ground, makes the movie something to watch out for. The film is said to be based on true events.

As per the synopsis, “Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.”

Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn’s return to direction after 2016’s Shivaay. In a statement, he said, “Close your eyes and think – each and every one of us must have been in a situation’s in life when we have felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That ‘storm’ brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34. It’s got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it.”