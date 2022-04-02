Runway 34 song Mitra Re: A soothing composition in Arijit Singh’s voice, watch video

The first song from Ajay Devgn-directorial, Runway34, titled “Mitra Re” has been released on the occasion of the actor’s 53rd birthday. Composed by Jasleen Royal, and sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, the song is a soothing composition that can safely go into your evening-chill playlist. It has been penned by Aditya Sharma.

The almost three-minute-long video of the song shows Devgn’s character of Captain Vikrant Khanna trying to safely land a passenger plane that faces tribulations amid bad weather after taking off. His co-pilot, played by Rakul Preet Singh looks visibly scared. And, the passengers are nervous about their lives.

But it seems Captain Khanna saves the plane as Mrunal Thakur, who plays Devgn’s wife in the film, declares that if it would have been some other pilot, not one but every passenger on the flight would have died. During the video of the song, we also see Amitabh Bachchan as an investigating officer, trying to figure out what happened 35,000 feet above the ground.

Talking about the melodious song, Devgn said, “The beauty of Mitra Re is its lilting quality. The song is effective, it doesn’t distract from the screenplay and Arijit’s voice has that haunting quality that gives it repeat value.’’

Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34. (Photo: Panorama Music/Youtube) Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34. (Photo: Panorama Music/Youtube)

Runway 34 is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Ffilms. It is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. The film, earlier titled Mayday, also stars Boman Irani, Adhira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. It releases in the theaters on April 29.