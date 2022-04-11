Runway 34 new trailer: Ajay Devgn as a pilot tries to avoid a crash, but his decision raises doubts

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 looks like a gripping tale set 35,000 feet above ground. But this isn’t your regular story of a plane mishap or its survivors. The movie’s second trailer, which released on Monday, reinstates that there’s more to the plot than what meets the eyes.

Ajay Devgn, who’s also directed the film, plays a pilot Vikrant Khanna while Rakul Preet Singh plays his co-pilot. Due to tribulations amid bad weather, Vikrant pulls all stops to ensure a safe landing of the passenger plane. But he looks like a man with a lot to hide. He chooses Runway 34 for the landing, much to the shock of people in the control room. Does the plane land or crash is yet to be seen. But his decision surely calls for an investigation.

Watch Runway 34’s trailer 2

Runway 34 has Amitabh Bachchan playing an investigating officer who’s pledged to uncover the real intentions of pilot Vikram Khanna. According to Vikram, during such testing times onboard, on one hand a pilot becomes the only saviour for the passengers. But on the other hand, everything that happens in the plane also becomes his responsibility. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Adhira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Runway 34 is said to be inspired from true events. As per the synopsis, “Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.”

Ajay Devgn who is making his directorial return after 2016’s Shivaay, previously said, “It’s got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it.”

Runway 34 will release on April 29.