Runway 34, Heropanti 2 movie review, release LIVE UPDATES

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 are set to release in theatres on April 29. Runway 34, which has been directed by Devgn, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. The film marks Devgn’s return to direction after Shivaay.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Devgn said, “This time, I got a very solid script that required a lot of claustrophobia. It wasn’t very easy to shoot this film because I wanted to realistically create that feeling of claustrophobia in an aircraft. The size of the cockpit is not more than 7 feet by 7 feet, and there’s a lot of drama happening inside. So, I needed the camera to move in that much space. I didn’t want to cheat the audience by shooting these sequences in a bigger cockpit, or open the flaps of the cockpit so that I can move my cameras from outside. So, in that much space, creating the drama and shooting with seven to eight cameras was very exciting.”

Ajay Devgn on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that Hindi was the national language of the country. The tweet sparked a heated debate between Devgn and Sudeep. While the two, in the end, said that “perhaps something was lost in translation” and the statement was “taken out of context”, the tweet war had many other celebrities chiming in on the north-south divide when it comes to pan-Indian films.

Devgn was last seen in the SS Rajamouli blockbuster RRR in a small but significant role. In a chat with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the actor-director had said, “There’s nothing south or north. It’s the Indian film industry. They are also doing the same thing, we are also doing the same thing.”