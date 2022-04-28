Runway 34, Heropanti 2 movie review, release LIVE UPDATES

scorecardresearch
Runway 34, Heropanti 2 movie review, movie launch today LIVE UPDATES: Runway 34, starring Amitabh Bachchan Ajay Devgn, and Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, releases in theatres on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 28, 2022 8:08:13 pm
runway 34, heropanti 2Runway 34, Heropanti 2 Movie Release, Movie Review LIVE News: Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 hits theatres this Friday.

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 are set to release in theatres on April 29. Runway 34, which has been directed by Devgn, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. The film marks Devgn’s return to direction after Shivaay.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Devgn said, “This time, I got a very solid script that required a lot of claustrophobia. It wasn’t very easy to shoot this film because I wanted to realistically create that feeling of claustrophobia in an aircraft. The size of the cockpit is not more than 7 feet by 7 feet, and there’s a lot of drama happening inside. So, I needed the camera to move in that much space. I didn’t want to cheat the audience by shooting these sequences in a bigger cockpit, or open the flaps of the cockpit so that I can move my cameras from outside. So, in that much space, creating the drama and shooting with seven to eight cameras was very exciting.”

Also Read |Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep on Hindi as national language debate: From Manoj Bajpayee to Ram Gopal Varma, who said what

Ajay Devgn on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that Hindi was the national language of the country. The tweet sparked a heated debate between Devgn and Sudeep. While the two, in the end, said that “perhaps something was lost in translation” and the statement was “taken out of context”, the tweet war had many other celebrities chiming in on the north-south divide when it comes to pan-Indian films.

Devgn was last seen in the SS Rajamouli blockbuster RRR in a small but significant role. In a chat with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the actor-director had said, “There’s nothing south or north. It’s the Indian film industry. They are also doing the same thing, we are also doing the same thing.”

'Mazaa aa gaya kasam se'

Akshay Kumar watched Runway 34 and wrote on Twitter, "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet 👏👏 I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due. 👍🏻"

Heropanti 2 stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Talking about being a part of various franchises, Tara said, "It is not a conscious decision. I said yes to them because I loved the idea and I thought I would enjoy being part of them. I do feel there is a set audience who perhaps loved the first part and they would be in to watch the second part,” Sutaria, who is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a negative role in the film, earlier told PTI, "A section of my fan base abuse me when I do commercial films and say, ‘Sir why are you doing this?’ But for every Heropanti 2, I also have a No Lands Men, watch that then… I did Manto, it was a beautiful film, but when that didn’t work, it pained me. When a credible, thoughtful film– made after a lot of research– is not watched by the audience, you feel like, ‘Forget it, now I will do the other kind of cinema’. But hum aadat se majboor hai, I will keep doing my kind of films and strike a balance."

