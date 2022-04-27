scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Runway 34 celebs review: Ajay Devgn starrer gets thumbs-up for being ‘edge of the seat’ thriller

Runway 34, which is helmed by Ajay Devgn, will hit theatres on April 29.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 9:28:33 pm
runway 34 screening ajay devgnSeveral Bollywood celebs and cast members attended the screening of Runway 34.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 is receiving rave reviews from celebrities. The thriller, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, had its special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. Many stars later took to their social media handles to post their reaction after watching the film.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, ” Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34. Kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction.” Aneez Bazmee, who’s awaiting the release of his next directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, wrote, “#Runway34 is absolutely fantastic. Brilliant work by @ajaydevgn as an actor & director. Wonderfully shot sequences that will put you on the edge of your seat.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also praised Runway 34. Sharing pictures with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, Riteish wrote, “Saw #Runway34 last night – Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn – so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB!” In another tweet, he added, “The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words. @Rakulpreet how good are u in the film.The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all. #Runway34.”

Check out photos of Runway 34 screening:

riteish genelia deshmukh runway 34 screening Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kapil sharma runway 34 screening Kapil Sharma arriving at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kartik aaryan runway 34 screening Kartik Aaryan came in too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) mrunal thakur runway 34 screening Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Jersey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) angira dhar runway 34 Angira Dhar also stars in Runway 34. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) amit sharma runway 34 screening Badhaai Ho director Amir Sharma arriving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) siddharth roy kaapur runway 34 screening Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aanand l rai runway 34 screening Director Aanand L Rai was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aakanksha singh runway 34 screening Actor Aakanksha Singh is a part oof Runway 34 cast. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) bhushan kumar runway 34 screening T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar attended the screening too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anees bazmee runway 34 screening Director Anees Bazmee came in. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) suniel shetty runway 34 screening Suniel Shetty came with his wife Mana Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ashish chanchalani runway 34 screening Ashish Chanchlani posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Aanand L Rai, Amit Kumar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Bhushan Kumar and Indra Kumar were also snapped arriving at the screening.

Runway 34 actors Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh also attended the screening.

Runway 34, which is helmed by Ajay Devgn, will hit theatres on April 29.

