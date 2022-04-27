Runway 34 celebs review: Ajay Devgn starrer gets thumbs-up for being ‘edge of the seat’ thriller

Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 is receiving rave reviews from celebrities. The thriller, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, had its special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. Many stars later took to their social media handles to post their reaction after watching the film.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, ” Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34. Kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction.” Aneez Bazmee, who’s awaiting the release of his next directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, wrote, “#Runway34 is absolutely fantastic. Brilliant work by @ajaydevgn as an actor & director. Wonderfully shot sequences that will put you on the edge of your seat.”

#Runway34 is absolutely fantastic. Brilliant work by @ajaydevgn as an actor & director. Wonderfully shot sequences that will put you on the edge of your seat. pic.twitter.com/NNXPZYTafg — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) April 27, 2022

. @Rakulpreet what a performance u echoed all my emotions and panic of being on the flight – take a bow – @SrBachchan sir u lit up the screen with ur sheer presence and that hindi was 🔥 @aseematographer @ADFFilms BRACE for impact #29thapril #Runway34 — Deepshikha DDeshmukh (@honeybhagnani) April 27, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒋𝒆𝒚 𝑵𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒓 (@carryminati)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also praised Runway 34. Sharing pictures with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, Riteish wrote, “Saw #Runway34 last night – Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn – so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB!” In another tweet, he added, “The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words. @Rakulpreet how good are u in the film.The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all. #Runway34.”

Check out photos of Runway 34 screening:

Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kapil Sharma arriving at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kapil Sharma arriving at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan came in too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan came in too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Jersey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Jersey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Angira Dhar also stars in Runway 34. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Angira Dhar also stars in Runway 34. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Badhaai Ho director Amir Sharma arriving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Badhaai Ho director Amir Sharma arriving. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Aanand L Rai was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Aanand L Rai was all smiles. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Aakanksha Singh is a part oof Runway 34 cast. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Aakanksha Singh is a part oof Runway 34 cast. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar attended the screening too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar attended the screening too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Director Anees Bazmee came in. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Anees Bazmee came in. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty came with his wife Mana Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty came with his wife Mana Shetty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ashish Chanchlani posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ashish Chanchlani posed for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Aanand L Rai, Amit Kumar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Bhushan Kumar and Indra Kumar were also snapped arriving at the screening.

Runway 34 actors Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh also attended the screening.

Runway 34, which is helmed by Ajay Devgn, will hit theatres on April 29.