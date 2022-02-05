Run Lola Run star Franka Potente sends personal message to Taapsee Pannu, is sure she’ll ‘be amazing’ in Looop Lapeta

After Taapsee Pannu‘s Looop Lapeta released on Netflix on Friday, actor Franka Potente, who featured in the German original Run Lola Run, had a special message for the film’s team and Taapsee. In a selfie video, she wished Taapsee good luck and said that she can’t wait to watch the film. Taapsee shared Franka’s video on Twitter.

The Run Lola Run star, who also appeared in the first and second Jason Bourne movies, says, “Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you’re shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I am honoured, I think it’s really cool so I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck to Taapsee, I’m sure you’ll be amazing and I can’t wait to see the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Also read | Looop Lapeta movie review: Taapsee Pannu starrer takes much too long to warm up

Taapsee appreciated Franka’s gesture and wrote, “This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts 💚♾🧡.”

Taapsee is quite excited for her latest film. Talking about the process of making Looop Lapeta, Taapsee told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview that it was like “college ka experimental cinema” and that it gave her quite a kick. She said, “The cast and crew were filled with so much ‘josh’ and passion, we all wanted to make something ‘zabardast’. It also helps when you don’t take things too ‘heavy-duty’, and make a film while having fun. That vibe is reflecting in our film.”

Looop Lapeta also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is streaming on Netflix.