Rumoured exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan spotted together at Diwali bash, see photo

Sara Ali Khan might have been cagey about declaring that she was once in a relationship with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan but the Coolie No 1 actor has dropped enough hints suggesting that the two were together for a while. The ex-couple has stayed away from being spotted together since the break-up but recently, the two were spotted at a party and eagle-eyed fans have found photos where the two seem to be engaging in a conversation.

Photos from Manish Malhotra’s party where Sara and Kartik were clicked together have been doing the rounds of the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodsitaarey (@bollywoodsitaarey)

A few weeks ago, Sara and Kartik attended the OTT Play awards 2022 and the ex-couple were seated at the same table at the ceremony. In the viral video, Sara and Kartik are seen having a serious discussion. While Kartik won Best Actor for his performance in the Netflix film Dhamaka, Sara took home the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Female award for Atrangi Re.

During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Sara was asked why her ex was her ex, to which she said, “Because he is everyone’s ex.”

Sara has recently been spotted with cricketer Shubman Gill on a few occasions. The rumoured couple was first spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai after which they were also spotted on a plane and at a hotel in Delhi. Sara and Shubman have remained tight-lipped about the rumours.