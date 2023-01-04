Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma return to Mumbai after spending New Years in Goa. Watch video

Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have returned to Mumbai after reportedly ringing in the new year together in Goa. The two actors were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport one after another. Both of them waved and smiled for the gathered paparazzi but did not pose together. They also went home into their own separate vehicles.

Videos of them at the airport have appeared on social media channels. Watch here:

Tamannaah opted for a no make-up look and wore a black dress paired with a shawl. Vijay was in casuals. Rumours of Tamannaah and Vijay’s romance gained steam after recent video purportedly featuring the actors went viral. Check out the video here:

In the video, Tamannaah and Vijay appear to be cosying up and hugging each other as they welcomed the new year together in Goa. Although their faces aren’t visible, netizens are sure it’s them based on their outfits, which they were spotted wearing earlier in the day. None of them have confirmed their relationship yet.

However, a source told Pinkvilla that the two actors are indeed seeing each other and are in a “happy space”. The duo reportedly met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, where they’re paired opposite each other in Sujoy Ghosh’s film.

The source close to them revealed, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust. They shot for it at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for six days, and the film is currently in the post production stage. Lust Stories 2 was likely to be released around Valentine’s Day 2023, but it might get a bit postponed.”