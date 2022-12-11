Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi make first public appearance together, watch

The news of Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dating has been doing the rounds for a while now. While they were said to be going on vacations together and also appeared on each other’s Instagram post comments section, last night, Navya and Siddhant made their first public appearance together.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were seen leaving filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday party together.

This is the first time the two were seen together. While they arrived separately for the bash, they left in Siddhant’s car.

Navya, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, is an entrepreneur, while Siddhant Chaturvedi is known for his work in films like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Phone Bhoot.

Navya and Siddhant were seen smiling in the car as the paparazzi chased them for photos and videos.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s seen together:

This year on Diwali when Siddhant Chaturvedi attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, paparazzi teased him about his rumored girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda. In videos then shared on social media, the actor blushed as he entered the fashion designer’s home.

In an interview last month during the promotion of his film Phoot Bhoot, Siddhant was also asked about the rumours to which he said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”