scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi make first public appearance together, watch

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen leaving the birthday party of producer Amritpal Singh Bindra on Saturday night together in the actor's car.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant ChaturvediNavya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi's dating rumours have been circulating in the media for a while now.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The news of Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dating has been doing the rounds for a while now. While they were said to be going on vacations together and also appeared on each other’s Instagram post comments section, last night, Navya and Siddhant made their first public appearance together.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were seen leaving filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday party together.

This is the first time the two were seen together. While they arrived separately for the bash, they left in Siddhant’s car.

Navya, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, is an entrepreneur, while Siddhant Chaturvedi is known for his work in films like Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Phone Bhoot.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Navya Naveli Nanda and others attend birthday bash of producer Amritpal Bindra. See pics

Navya and Siddhant were seen smiling in the car as the paparazzi chased them for photos and videos.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s seen together:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

This year on Diwali when Siddhant Chaturvedi attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, paparazzi teased him about his rumored girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda. In videos then shared on social media, the actor blushed as he entered the fashion designer’s home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider

In an interview last month during the promotion of his film Phoot Bhoot, Siddhant was also asked about the rumours to which he said, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 02:43:53 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials | Said by Dr B R Ambedkar, This Quote Means: ‘Fraternity is only another name for democracy’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close