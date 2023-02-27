Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dance on Tum Tum; fans ‘manifest their wedding’. Watch

The rumours of actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating have been making the rounds of the internet for months now. On Monday, the actors posted a reel of them dancing to Enemy’s popular song “Tum Tum”, leaving fans excited.

In the video, Aditi looked pretty in a simple gharara suit while Siddharth donned a casual look. The two synchronised their steps perfectly as they did the now viral hook step. While Aditi looked straight into the camera, Siddharth in a moment also caught a glimpse of her while dancing. They captioned the video, “Dance monkeys – The Reel deal.”

Fans were left happy seeing Aditi and Siddharth together, and dropped heartfelt comments on the post. Some of the comments were “awwww”, “cutest couple” and “This man can dance with just his eyes and that smile tho.” A few also mentioned how the dance video “made their day” and called it the “bestest thing to see on Insta”. Some fans also mentioned how they love their chemistry and are “manifesting” their wedding.

A few days back, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted having lunch together. They had even attended Sharwanand’s engagement in Hyderabad. As per reports, the two will officially announce their relationship soon.

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in Maha Samudram, a romantic action film released in 2021.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Taj, while Siddharth has Indian 2 in the pipeline.