scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dance on Tum Tum; fans ‘manifest their wedding’. Watch

As rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared a dance video together, fans could not stop complimenting them.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are rumoured to be dating.
Listen to this article
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dance on Tum Tum; fans ‘manifest their wedding’. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rumours of actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating have been making the rounds of the internet for months now. On Monday, the actors posted a reel of them dancing to Enemy’s popular song “Tum Tum”, leaving fans excited.

In the video, Aditi looked pretty in a simple gharara suit while Siddharth donned a casual look. The two synchronised their steps perfectly as they did the now viral hook step. While Aditi looked straight into the camera, Siddharth in a moment also caught a glimpse of her while dancing. They captioned the video, “Dance monkeys – The Reel deal.”

Photos |Siddharth wishes rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday; calls her ‘princess of heart’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

 

Fans were left happy seeing Aditi and Siddharth together, and dropped heartfelt comments on the post. Some of the comments were “awwww”, “cutest couple” and “This man can dance with just his eyes and that smile tho.” A few also mentioned how the dance video “made their day” and called it the “bestest thing to see on Insta”. Some fans also mentioned how they love their chemistry and are “manifesting” their wedding.

A few days back, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted having lunch together. They had even attended Sharwanand’s engagement in Hyderabad. As per reports, the two will officially announce their relationship soon.

Also Read |Exclusive | Naseeruddin Shah says South cinema is doing better than ‘most Hindi films’ as they’re more ‘imaginative’: ‘It wasn’t just a line of girls dancing…’

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in Maha Samudram, a romantic action film released in 2021.

Also Read
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
javed akhtar, salim khan
Javed Akhtar says he 'misses' Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ...
Sharmila Tagore cries 'profusely' at Gulmohar screening, says 'this young...

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Taj, while Siddharth has Indian 2 in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 20:46 IST
Next Story

Seizures of freebies went up by over 23 times in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura: EC

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna win the red carpet in their gorgeous dresses
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close