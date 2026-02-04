Ruby Bhatia reveals why Sushmita Sen won Miss India, not Aishwarya Rai: ‘Sushmita is intelligent, woman of substance’

India’s first VJ, Ruby Bhatia, who had earlier won the Miss India Canada title, has now revealed the real reason behind Sushmita Sen’s victory over Aishwarya Rai in Miss India pageant.

Feb 4, 2026
Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya RaiSushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai won global beauty pageants in 1994.
In 1994, long before India brought home the Miss World and Miss Universe crowns, two future global icons — Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen — faced off against each other at the Miss India pageant. While Sushmita emerged as the winner and went on to represent India at Miss Universe, runner-up Aishwarya was chosen to compete at Miss World pageant. The result came as a major surprise to many, as public perception strongly favoured Aishwarya — then popularly known as the ‘Pepsi girl’ — to take the crown. For years, rumours suggested that Aishwarya lost the title because she slipped during her walk on stage. However, that was far from the truth.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Ruby recalled being present at the 1994 pageant in Goa as a chief guest. “I never participated in Miss India. I was the winner of Miss India Canada. I was invited as a chief guest when both Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai were participants. I was there to crown Miss Beautiful Hair because, in those days, I had long hair. That pageant, I feel, turned out to be successful for everyone — both Sushmita and Aishwarya,” she said.

Sharing her observations from the event, Ruby added, “During those days, everyone was talking about how Aishwarya was going to win, but Sushmita was extremely intelligent. When I met all the contestants, I was amazed. I had come from Canada, where I lived a very simple life, and suddenly seeing such fast-paced glamour was shocking. Indians living in Canada and the US are quite conservative and deeply rooted in culture.”

Addressing the decision to choose Sushmita over Aishwarya, Ruby revealed that she sought clarity from her mentor, Vimla Patil — the former longtime editor of Femina who discovered stars like Zeenat Aman.

“When Sushmita was selected for Miss Universe, while everyone believed Aishwarya would go, I asked Vimla ji, ‘Why did Aishwarya Rai not win? Was it because she slipped during her walk?’ During the event, she had fallen, got up and continued walking,” Ruby said.

She further shared Vimla Patil’s response: “Vimla ji told me, ‘No, she didn’t lose because of that. Anyone can slip. Miss Universe looks for intelligent, smart woman of substance, and Sushmita Sen fit that profile perfectly. That is why she was chosen.’”

Ruby also explained the strategic thinking behind sending Aishwarya to Miss World. “Miss World looks for a dreamy, feminine, diva-like beauty. That’s why Aishwarya was selected — it was a result-oriented approach so that India could win both international titles. This is the real behind-the-scenes story,” she added.

Earlier, filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar had also spoken about the same incident in an interview with Vicky Lalwani, revealing that Sushmita herself believed the contest was fixed in Aishwarya’s favour.

“Sushmita couldn’t believe she would win because she thought the competition was fixed for Aishwarya. Aishwarya was already a top model, the Pepsi girl and the Lakme face, while Sushmita was relatively unknown. So she felt all the attention was on Aish and that she wouldn’t even be considered,” he said.

Recalling a poignant moment backstage, Prahlad added, “I remember gatecrashing the changing room and finding Sushmita crying in a corner. She told me, ‘It is all fixed. I will never win.’ I told her, ‘Look at the jury. Do you really think they can be bought? If you deserve it, you will get it.’ I asked her to go out and give her best. And she won. Later, she even called me to thank me for reassuring her.”

Prahlad further noted that Sushmita had an advantage due to her strong communication skills. “Sushmita Sen was much more polished because she came from a convent school. That was not the case with Aishwarya Rai,” he said.

