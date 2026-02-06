Ruby Bhatia, mother to two kids, says she doesn’t enjoy motherhood, doesn’t send them to school: ‘Entire jhamela of exams, projects…’

Ruby Bhatia has been making headlines for a while now, after fans began speculating about her financial situation. As India’s first VJ, it came as a surprise to many when Ruby walked away from fame at the peak of her career in pursuit of spirituality. Her approach to life has always been unconventional—rooted in detachment from celebrity culture and social expectations. Unsurprisingly, her views on motherhood are just as unfiltered. Ruby has openly admitted that she does not enjoy motherhood. In a recent interview, she also revealed that her children do not attend school, stating, “I don’t want them to be in a rat race.”

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana a few months ago, Ruby reflected on how life forced her to grow up early.

‘Exposed to a lot of things at young age’

“My life had already been through a lot by the time I turned 25. My first marriage ended, and suddenly I began questioning my purpose in India. I realised I was here for spirituality—anchoring was just an excuse. I joined ISKCON at 25, and it felt incredible. It was like a dream come true. I dedicated my life to God. During that time, I also took up acting projects. My life became a balance between the temple and the shoot.”

She spoke candidly about her first marriage to Nitin Bali, saying, “I was 22 when I got married and he was 24. As we grew up, we wanted different things, and we separated. It was painful.”

When Ruby married for a second time

Nearly a decade later, Ruby found love again—with Ajeet Dutta. “We met at our Guruji’s ashram in Ranchi. He is also his disciple. We were both 35. It felt like a soulmate connection. We spoke on the phone for 24 hours straight. Eventually, we got married.”

However, after years of living independently and on her own terms, Ruby admits that marriage—and especially motherhood—came as a shock.

Children are chaotic

“Marriage was fine, but after we had children, it was madness. I went from complete silence to complete chaos. I have two boys—crying round the clock, changing diapers, gaining weight, starving to lose weight. Then I had my second child and went through it all over again.” She added, “I wanted to do everything properly, but I wasn’t used to this life. I battled that phase, and now that they’re a little older, I can finally breathe.”

When asked if she enjoyed motherhood, Ruby responded without hesitation: “Enjoy? Motherhood? Do you enjoy motherhood? I don’t know. I love my kids—they’re wonderful—but being their mother is extremely hard work. I prefer them when they’re sleeping.”

Explaining further, she said, “I enjoy silence, peace, relaxation. Now I am constantly yelling and shouting, asking for some quiet. I won’t say I enjoy motherhood, but I have no option, so I focus. After my kids were born, I tried taking up anchoring assignments, but when I came back, their faces would be swollen from crying. They missed me. That’s when I stopped working. I didn’t want to leave them with a maid.”

Still, Ruby acknowledged the emotional rewards of parenting. “The only enjoyment is when, after all the effort, they turn around and tell you they love you. That feels good. I don’t feel like a typical mom. I worked hard on my weight to make sure I look the same. I can be a mom, but not an aunty.”

She added that she remains grateful that God trusted her with the responsibility of motherhood.

I don’t want my kids to be in a rat race

In the same interview, Ruby also spoke about why she chose homeschooling for her children, stating that her lifestyle and philosophy did not align with India’s conventional education system.

“I am a thinker. I constantly question the purpose of life. Life isn’t just about growing up, getting married, having kids and entering the rat race. The highest purpose of human life is attunement with God. He is the director of this production. Once you understand that, you want to truly enjoy life—and for that, you need time. I can’t keep running. Quality of life matters to me.”

She recalled briefly enrolling her children in regular school, only to find the experience overwhelming.

“I did put my kids in school, but it became a marathon—exams, tests, projects, annual day, sports day. The kids were crying, and the entire jhamela was stressful. I didn’t want that life. I then spoke to homeschoolers and learned you can get certifications privately. They read six books, give an exam and pass. I don’t want my children in a rat race.”

Ruby also expressed concern about modern school environments. “Kids are exposed to drugs and alcohol very early now. I didn’t want that. Schools also instil unnecessary complexes in children.”

She concluded by saying, “It’s high time the education system changes. Schools need to focus on teaching life skills.”