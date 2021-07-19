Rubina Dilaik to make her silver screen debut with Ardh

Updated: July 19, 2021 5:15:47 pm
Actor Rubina Dilaik, best known for winning the 14th season of reality show Bigg Boss, is set to make her big screen debut with the upcoming film Ardh.
The project marks the directorial debut of music composer singer Palaash Muchhal.
Ardh also features popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav.
Palaash Muchhal took to Instagram and shared a collage of the actors along with the film announcement.
Ardh is scheduled to start filming in September.
Before winning Bigg Boss season 14, Rubina Dilaik, 33, was already a popular face on Indian television, courtesy shows like Zee TV’s Choti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (2016) on Colors TV.
