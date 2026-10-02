‘Rs 50,000 for 12-hour work’: Actor bought a Mumbai home without ever doing a ‘big role’ 

At a time when films are seeing a mixed run at the box office and daily soaps are gradually losing ground, vertical video dramas are emerging as a new avenue for actors. Several prominent television faces have been making the shift to the short-form medium, which is rapidly gaining traction among audiences. Actor Suuraj Sonik has now claimed that micro-drama makers pay as much as Rs 5,000 for a single day of work, even to actors playing supporting roles such as nurses or ward boys.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Suuraj claimed that he has managed to buy a house in Mumbai through his decade-long acting career despite never being part of a major film or landing a particularly substantial role. He said he has now featured in more than 100 micro dramas as a lead actor and can charge up to Rs 1 lakh for an advertisement.

Suuraj, who began his career as a feature artiste in Salman Khan’s Sultan, where he was paid Rs 1,000 per day, explained how actors can build a steady income through multiple smaller opportunities.

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“A new actor with no previous experience can easily earn Rs 50,000 in Mumbai. He has to find 10 jobs paying him Rs 5,000 for each. A moderately experienced actor can earn the same money from just five gigs. Whereas an actor like me, who has about 200 ads to his credit, earns Rs 50,000 in 12 hours and charges Rs 1 lakh for an ad shoot,” he said.

According to Suuraj, one of the most important things for actors trying to establish themselves is to avoid turning down work without good reason. However, he added a caveat that people should be careful about the platforms they choose to work for.

‘I have done over 100 vertical series in the past year’

Suuraj believes vertical dramas currently offer one of the easiest ways for actors to find regular work.

“I have done over 100 vertical series in the past year as the main lead. Have done it on JioHotstar, Amazon, Story TV and Kuku,” he said.

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Comparing the format to a T20 cricket match, he explained that the quick turnaround allows actors to work more frequently and receive their payments faster.

“They shoot one story in three days. And your payment is done within 15 days. You don’t have to wait for months. The circulation of money will get better day by day,” he said.

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He claimed that even actors with no prior experience can make Rs 5,000 for a single day’s work. “Suppose, they are shooting a show in which you are doing the role of a nurse or ward boy, you will get Rs 5,000 in one day. They have been making multiple vertical series on a daily basis. If an actor bags even one day job for 10 days in 30 days, he/she can easily earn Rs 50,000,” he said.

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‘The number of serials has reduced drastically’

Suuraj also pointed to the shrinking television landscape as one of the reasons actors are exploring newer formats.

“The number of serials have reduced drastically. Many of Balaji Telefilms serials have been halted, and so is the case with other production houses. A few shows which are managing to get TRP are the only ones surviving. These are the shows with real actors and not influencers,” he claimed.

While vertical dramas are often looked down upon by some actors and audiences, Suuraj believes the format can actually benefit performers by allowing them to keep working.

“People assume that actors should not be doing vertical shows. However, in reality, it is the same as cricket. This helps actors practise their acting skills, network and earn at the same time,” he said.

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UGC ads another source of income

Suuraj also spoke about user-generated content (UGC) advertisements as another potential source of income for actors.

“You can earn a lot of money from UGC ads. It is mostly big companies making reels with professional actors to promote their new products. They prefer actors because they know they easily learn the script and act better. They pay between Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 for these projects. It all depends on your profile,” he said.

He added that actors need to be proactive about finding such opportunities. “I send collab requests to 50 brands. Recently, with one such collaboration I earned more than what I sometimes earn in a month.”

“With these strategies and work, I own a house in Mumbai today and earn in lakhs,” he added.

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Micro dramas find a growing audience in India

Suuraj’s comments come at a time when India’s short-form and micro-drama ecosystem is expanding rapidly. According to a January 2026 report by research firm Ormax Media, around 601.2 million people had watched digital videos at least once in the preceding month.

India’s online audience now accounts for around 41% of the country’s population, while micro dramas have established a significant footprint, reportedly reaching 73.2 million viewers in less than a year of entering the Indian market.

Research has also indicated that audiences for vertical shows are concentrated largely in rural India. The micro-drama market is estimated to be worth around $500 million, with projections suggesting that it could grow to $7 billion within five years.

The format has also attracted several familiar television faces. Aishwarya Sakhuja, known for shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, has been appearing in micro dramas for Story TV. Earlier, MTV Roadies winner Aanchal Khurana had also spoken about working in vertical videos.

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Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and Shararat fame Karanvir Bohra have also recently been seen in several vertical dramas, signalling how the emerging format is increasingly becoming another avenue of work for established television actors.