RRR Rs 1000 crore success bash: Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant celebrate SS Rajamouli’s success. See pics

April 7, 2022 11:57:14 am
SS Rajamouli’s latest directorial RRR has been making and breaking many records at the box office ever since it hit the big screen on March 24 this year. RRR‘s lead stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and NTR Jr, director SS Rajamouli, producer Jayantilal Gada, actors Aamir Khan and Huma Qureshi, among many others, were a part of the bash.
Ram Charan arrived at the event barefoot and was dressed in black as he is observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. RRR director SS Rajamouli posed for the paps.
Others seen at RRR grand bash were Karan Johar, Palak Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Jeetendra, Javed Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Huma Qureshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Makarand Deshpande.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer-RRR has certainly emerged as one of the most successful films of all times.
