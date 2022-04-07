scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
RRR Rs 1000 crore success bash: Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant celebrate SS Rajamouli’s success. See pics

RRR success bash: Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant and Palak Tiwari joined Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli as the film crossed Rs 1000 crore milestone.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 7, 2022 11:57:14 am
RRR success partyRRR team planned a grand success bash in Mumbai last night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

SS Rajamouli’s latest directorial RRR has been making and breaking many records at the box office ever since it hit the big screen on March 24 this year. RRR‘s lead stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and NTR Jr, director SS Rajamouli, producer Jayantilal Gada, actors Aamir Khan and Huma Qureshi, among many others, were a part of the bash.

Ram Charan arrived at the event barefoot and was dressed in black as he is observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. RRR director SS Rajamouli posed for the paps.

Others seen at RRR grand bash were Karan Johar, Palak Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Jeetendra, Javed Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Huma Qureshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Makarand Deshpande.

Scroll to see all photos from RRR success bash

RRR success party RRR team in a frame. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) RRR success party Producer Jayanatilal Gada posted with RRR grand celebration decore. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) RRR success party (14) Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar posted with SS Rajamouli and Jayanatilal Gada. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) RRR success party Aamir Khan joined the stage. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jr NTR, Ram Charan RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) RRR success party When Aamir Khan arrived for RRR bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aamir Aamir met the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakhi Sawant meet Aamir Khan. RRR success party (21) Another photos of Aamir and Rakhi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakhi Sawant, arrived for the paty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) RRR success party Another photo from RRR bash.(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari looked stunning. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) RRR success party (17) Johny Lever at RRR bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) RRR success party (16) Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari posed at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi and Tusshar Kapoor Huma Qureshi and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Satish Kaushik Satish Kaushik posed at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jeetendra at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Makarand Deshpande Makarand Deshpande for RRR bahs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer-RRR has certainly emerged as one of the most successful films of all times.

