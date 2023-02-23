scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai impacted me as an audience, says Ranbir Kapoor as he appreciates wife Alia Bhatt

In the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the names of those movies impacted him a lot as an audience.

Actor Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Listen to this article
RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai impacted me as an audience, says Ranbir Kapoor as he appreciates wife Alia Bhatt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The recent movies which have made whopping amounts of money at the box office apart from getting appreciated by the audience and critics at large, made an impact on Ranbir Kapoor‘s mind as well.

In the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir revealed the names of those movies while answering a reporter’s question. He said, “Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances impacted me the most), Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and I would say RRR. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it’s like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!” The video of the press conference was posted by one of Ranbir’s fan pages.

This is not the first time that Ranbir has appreciated skills of Alia. The couple has mutual admiration for each other’s craft. On top of it, Ranbir is aware of the impact of the south blockbusters which have triggered global waves in the last couple of years.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Ranbir is busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which, he has been cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Luv Ranjan directed this romantic comedy.

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...

Meanwhile, Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika Mandanna has been paired with Ranbir in this movie.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:40 IST
Next Story

NEET MDS 2023: Admit card released, check how to download

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close