Friday, Jan 06, 2023

RRR makes it to BAFTA 2023 longlist; Gangubai Kathiawadi out of the race

The final BAFTA 2023 nominations will be announced on January 19. The awards ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

BAFTA 2023Gangubai Kathiawadi has failed to move ahead in the BAFTA 2023.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Friday announced longlists in 24 categories for the 2023 edition of the awards. Despite an intensive campaign, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role, failed to make the cut. However, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made it to the ‘Film Not in the English Language’ longlist.

The team of Gangubai Kathiawadi had submitted the film in all major categories including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and Leading Actress. Bhansali attended a series of events in London as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign. The director discussed his career of 25 years, delivered his first ever BAFTA masterclass and also interacted with students during a Q&A session. He had earlier received a nomination at the BAFTA awards in 2003 for his film Devdas.

Also read |Oscars 2023 Shortlists: SS Rajamouli’s RRR advances in only one category, Last Film Show is one step closer to International Feature nomination

The final BAFTA 2023 nominations will be announced on January 19. The awards ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

The complete longlists for BAFTA 2023:

BEST FILM

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Blue Jean
Brian And Charles
Emily
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Living
The Lost King
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun
Blue Jean
Donna
Electric Malady
Emily
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Nothing Compares
Rebellion
See How They Run
Wayfinder

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Corsage
Decision To Leave
EO
Holy Spider
The Quiet Girl
RRR

DOCUMENTARY

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A Bunch Of Amateurs
Fire of Love
The Ghost of Richard Harris
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
McEnroe
Moonage Daydream
Navalny

ANIMATED FILM

The Amazing Maurice
The Bad Guys
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Lightyear
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

DIRECTOR

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fire of Love
The Quiet Girl
Saint Omer
She Said
Tár
Till
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
The Menu
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Women Talking
The Wonder

LEADING ACTRESS

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
Viola Davis in The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler in Elvis
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kaluuya in Nope
Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front
Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Carey Mulligan in She Said
Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Aimee Lou Wood in Living

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Tom Hanks in Elvis
Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt in Babylon
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

CASTING

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Athena
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Corsage
Elvis
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

EDITING

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness

MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Elvis
Emancipation
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale

ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Tár
Women Talking
The Wonder

PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Jurassic World Dominion
Top Gun: Maverick

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Tár
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Beware of Trains
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Christopher at Sea
Middle Watch
Salvation Has No Name
Your Mountain is Waiting

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
A Fox in the Night
An Irish Goodbye
Little Berlin
Love Languages
Too Rough
WanderLand

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 18:41 IST
Photos

