RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: 5 of the top 8 films of this year fail miserably in this very important test, and we should be concerned

Has commercial viability impacted the representation of women in cinema and the manner in which they are portrayed on the big screen? Though we have had successful films in recent times, where the hero didn’t beat up ten others single-handedly while mouthing inane dialogues, the rustic Rambo has made a powerful comeback. Films like KGF 1&2, Pushpa, RRR and more recently Kantara have only confirmed that audiences seem to be going through a phase where chauvinism and sexism are working like a charm. While this may be great for commerce, it should raise huge red flags for the kind of films that may be green-lit for the future.

Applying the Bechdel Test is an excellent way to understand whether the most successful films this year had the active presence of female characters. The Bechdel test is named after the American cartoonist Alison Bechdel, in whose 1985 comic strip Dykes to Watch Out, the test first appeared. Bechdel had in turn credited her friend Liz Wallace and the writings of Virginia Woolf for the idea. The Bechdel test when applied to films or fiction of any kind has three simple criteria.

1. It has to have at least two women in it

2. The two women talk to each other

3. They talk about something besides a man.

While the test itself may not be the only way to judge how well women are represented in a work of art or be an indicator of how good the content is, applying it to multiple examples under a criterion, such as all fiction films released in a year, gives us a good indicator of whether the representation of women in cinema has been praiseworthy or worrisome. Let’s take a look at some of the most profitable or discussed films of 2022 and how they performed on the Bechdel test.

1. RRR: FAIL

RRR was a period film based in pre-independence India. The story was a fictional tale inspired from the lives of two real life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kommaram Bheem. The film did have three significant female characters, Alia Bhatt who played Sita, Shriya Saran who played Sarojini and Olivia Morris who played the sympathetic British woman Jenny. However, none of these three women ever meet each other or speak to each other. In fact, Alia’s only purpose in the film is to be a catalyst in ensuring the two leading men meet before the climax. So, while it made a mindboggling amount of money RRR definitely fails the Bechdel test.



2. KGF 2: FAIL

KGF 2’s commercial success is directly proportional to how problematic a film it is. Whether it’s toxic masculinity or glorified male aggression, KGF 2 is riddled with problems. There are two female characters in the film, Rocky’s wife Reena and Ramika Sen, the Indian Prime Minister. However, the film fails on the other two criteria and is a huge step backwards for the way women are presented in cinema.

3. Brahmastra: FAIL

Brahmastra, Part 1 Shiva saw Alia Bhatt play Isha, a character whose two KRA’s were saying the hero’s name as many times as possible and be the button to turn on Ranbir’s Astra (not getting into the innuendos here but Ayan Mukherjee has some explaining to do). The antagonist was a woman as well, and Mouni Roy brought all her work experience on Naagin to the part of Junoon who dressed in robes and was as obvious about a villain as there ever has been. Unfortunately, Alia and Junoon don’t have a conversation in the film. In fact Alia has virtually no conversation with anyone in the film without mentioning Shiva. So, while it made over Rs 400 crores, Brahmastra too fails the Bechdel test.

4. Kantara: FAIL

There was a lot to be appreciated about Kantara and the authenticity with which it portrayed folklore and traditional art forms from the region. Sadly, the depiction of female characters in the film left a lot to be desired. Whether it is Shiva (Rishabh Shetty) pinching the supposed leading lady Leela’s (Sapthami Gowda) waist, aggressively pushing her away, or yelling at his mother for not making food of his choice, Kantara fails its female characters miserably. While it does have two female characters, they don’t have a conversation and it’s not about something apart from men. It’s the same toxic ingredients, in a rural recipe.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: PASS

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a spiritual sequel, (pun intended) to the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has Tabu playing a double role as Anjulika and Manjulika, and Kiara Advani playing Reet her sister-in-law. Tabu and Kiara Advani do have a conversation about Manjulika’s spirit attacking Anjulika in the middle of the night, and about Kiara faking her death. Anjulika and Manjulika also have a conversation after she starts haunting the castle which doesn’t mention men. So as surprising as it seems, Bhool Bhulaiyya does pass the Bechdel Test.

6. Drishyam 2: FAIL

Drishyam 2 is the most recent success at the box office earning over 200 crores and surprising the box office pundits. The film which sees Devgn play a man next door trying to protect his family, is a remake of the Malayalam original starring Mohanlal and Meena. Drishyam 2 has multiple female characters including Ajay’s wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), their two daughters and Tabu’s character Meera Deshmukh who plays the antagonist in the film. The second film also had the pivotal character of Ajay and Shriya Saran’s neighbour Jenny (Neha Joshi) who is revealed to be an undercover cop. Jenny and Nandini have multiple conversations which tick off two criteria from the Bechdel test but apart from a few seconds here and there, most of their discussions mention Ajay’s character Vijay. So, while it comes close to passing the test, it doesn’t quite cross the finish line.

7. Ponniyin Selvan/PS1: PASS

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus and an ambitious adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s hugely popular 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The film had an enviable star cast and powerful female characters. Aishwarya Rai as Nandini, Trisha and Kundavai and Sobhita Dhulipala and Vaanathi were some of the central female characters. Nandini and Kundavai do have conversations which aren’t about a man. Whether it’s their first scene together on the steps of the palace or when Nandini greets Kundavai who has arrived to speak to a group of chieftains preparing to revolt, the two never discuss a man. Though the instances are limited, PS1 does pass the Bechdel test.

8. Gangubai Kathiawadi: PASS

Gangubai Kathiawadi saw Alia Bhatt give us a powerful performance that no one saw coming. As the petite powerhouse Gangu, Alia brought angst, tenderness, grief and triumph to what may be remembered as one of her best performances. Gangubai Kathiawadi has multiple female characters who talk to each other about topics that don’t involve men. Given the nature of their work, it makes a rather poetic statement when women who service men, don’t find the need to discuss them otherwise.