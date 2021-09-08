scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Attack to release in theatres

While cinema halls have opened up post the second wave of coronavirus, many people are still reluctant to visit theatres fearing infection. Many filmmakers are still opting for an OTT release in such a scenario so as to avoid losses of any nature.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 8, 2021 12:24:35 pm
gangubai kathiawadi and RRRStills from Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. (Photo: PEN Studios)

Highly-anticipated movies RRR, Attack and Gangubai Kathiawadi will release exclusively on the big screen, production house PEN India Ltd said on Wednesday morning.

“We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue,” read the full statement.

Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom was one of the first Hindi films to hit theatres post the second wave of Covid-19. While its business was restricted, the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has certainly changed things for the better, both abroad and even in India, as far as business is concerned.

The Simu Liu actioner has minted 140 million dollars worldwide, whereas its fourth day collection in India stands at an impressive Rs 14.45 crore.

