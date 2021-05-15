Ram Gopal Varma’s latest gangster film D Company premieres on Spark OTT

Director Ram Gopal Varma on Friday announced that his gangster film D Company has released on the streaming service Spark OTT. According to the makers, D Company, starring Ashwat Kanth, Pranay Dixit, Naina Ganguly and Irra Mor, is the story of how a street gang in Mumbai headed by Dawood Ibrahim rose to become the world’s most dangerous criminal organisation.

D company full film streaming from 12.15 tonight pic.twitter.com/AS8QghwncC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 14, 2021

Talking about the film, RGV said in a statement, “This is my dream project and my research on the subject matter of D Company came from my extensive interactions over the last 20 years with gangsters to encounter cops to middlemen of the underworld and also many film people who were involved with the underworld. I have always been intrigued to tell the uniqueness of the Indian underworld.”

“Though Mafia stories have been told multiple times, D Company intends to realistically capture both the characters and incidents responsible for the creation of the most powerful criminal organisation ever in India named after its leader Dawood Ibrahim, who along with his protégée Chota Rajan, held Mumbai city in an iron grip for many decades.”, he concluded.

D Company has been written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film, produced by Sagar Manchanuru under the banner of Spark Productions, was earlier scheduled to release in theatres in March this year, but was delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.