Rahul Dholakia on how Bollywood can revive its fortunes: ‘Stop being arrogant’

Rahul Dholkia has some advice for the Hindi film industry, which is going through a lull following consecutive failures at the box office. The director took to Twitter and, in five points, listed areas which can be focused on to achieve excellence.

Dholkia, known for directing films like Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Naseeruddin Shah and Sarika-headlined Parzania, said there needs to be a holistic revamp in the industry, from better filmmaking to reduced cost of production.

“My 2 cents on what needs to be done by our fraternity: 1. Make better films. 2. Reduce COP 3. Reduce ticket prices drastically 4. Not release films on OTT for 3 month 5. Stop being arrogant, be inclusive. Maybe this will help?”

This year, only three Bollywood films–Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files–have managed to shine at the box office while movies of other stars have tanked, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan–both released on August 11–have been dubbed as big disasters of the year, as the movies opened during the holiday period and fizzled at the box office. Several industry voices have come forward and shared ways in which the industry can put an end to the streak, from Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to Nikkhil Advani.

While the Hindi film industry has struggled to put up a decent total, SS Rajamouli’s Telugu epic RRR and the Kannada actioner KGF: Chapter 2 have emerged as the biggest grossers of the year so far. The trade is currently awaiting the release of two Hindi films, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, set to release on August 25, and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-fronted Brahmastra.

Both the upcoming films are backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, whose multi-starrer comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo opened in cinemas to an average response in June this year.