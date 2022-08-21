Rahul Dholakia on how Bollywood can revive its fortunes: ‘Stop being arrogant’

Rahul Dholkia has some advice for the Hindi film industry, which is going through a lull following consecutive failures at the box office. The director took to Twitter and, in five points, listed areas which can be focused on to achieve excellence.
Dholkia, known for directing films like Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Naseeruddin Shah and Sarika-headlined Parzania, said there needs to be a holistic revamp in the industry, from better filmmaking to reduced cost of production.
“My 2 cents on what needs to be done by our fraternity: 1. Make better films. 2. Reduce COP 3. Reduce ticket prices drastically 4. Not release films on OTT for 3 month 5. Stop being arrogant, be inclusive. Maybe this will help?”
My 2 cents on what needs to be done by our fraternity:
1. Make better films.
2. Reduce COP
3. Reduce ticket prices drastically
4. Not release films on OTT for 3 month
5. Stop being Arrogant. be inclusive
Maybe this will help?
— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 18, 2022
This year, only three Bollywood films–Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files–have managed to shine at the box office while movies of other stars have tanked, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan–both released on August 11–have been dubbed as big disasters of the year, as the movies opened during the holiday period and fizzled at the box office. Several industry voices have come forward and shared ways in which the industry can put an end to the streak, from Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu to Nikkhil Advani.
While the Hindi film industry has struggled to put up a decent total, SS Rajamouli’s Telugu epic RRR and the Kannada actioner KGF: Chapter 2 have emerged as the biggest grossers of the year so far. The trade is currently awaiting the release of two Hindi films, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, set to release on August 25, and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-fronted Brahmastra.
Subscriber Only Stories
Both the upcoming films are backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, whose multi-starrer comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo opened in cinemas to an average response in June this year.
World Senior Citizen’s Day special: How yoga helps senior citizens keep their balance, avoid falls
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum
Rahul Dholakia on how Bollywood can revive its fortunes: ‘Stop being arrogant’
World Senior Citizen’s Day special: How yoga helps senior citizens keep their balance, avoid falls
Durand Cup: Lallawmkima brace helps Army Green defeat NEUFC 3-1
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: What you should expect from Apple’s September event
Shareholders approve reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm CEO
Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting ‘epic climax’ of Shehzada, says ‘meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai’
Watch: Tigress and her cubs spotted lounging at this tiger reserve
Karnataka: Murder accused ‘allowed’ to spend time with girlfriend in Dharwad lodge, police personnel booked
Sheryl Sandberg gets married to Tom Bernthal; check out this dreamy picture
Industry link key to keeping startups sustainable, says Union minister Jitendra Singh
Body of missing youth found in water tank in Gujarat’s Kutch, search on for roommate