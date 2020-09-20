Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Vivek Oberoi shares his first look from the film

Rosie The Saffron Chapter marks Palak Tiwari's debut. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi on Sunday took to Twitter to share his first look from his upcoming film Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Vivek wrote, “Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it.”

The poster also features Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The film marks Palak’s Bollywood debut.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted a motion poster, featuring Palak Tiwari. He also shared that the filming of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter will begin in December.

MOTION POSTER… #VivekOberoi and #PalakTiwari… Motion poster of #Rosie… Filming begins Dec 2020… Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra… Presented by Mandiraa Ent and Oberoi Mega Ent in association with Prerna V Arora. pic.twitter.com/WqRJZySIWm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2020

Earlier, Palak Tiwari had shared how she was going to prepare for her role in the film. She said, “Preparing for the character is going to be tricky, but I definitely intend to draw inspiration from all our classic heroines that lay the foundation of Bollywood as we know it today. They are the pillars of authenticity. Sadhna ji’s work in Woh Kaun This is definitely a close point of reference. Performances from that era in general are so immensely edifying. So, I shall surely be looking more into that.”

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is bankrolled by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd