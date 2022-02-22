Rosie O’Donnell apologises after misidentifying Priyanka Chopra, calling her ‘the Chopra wife’; later realises she’s ‘more famous’ than Nick Jonas

Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell owned up to a blunder when she revealed that she misidentified Priyanka Chopra when she ran into her and Nick Jonas in Malibu recently. She dug herself into a deeper hole, however, when she repeatedly referred to Priyanka as ‘someone Chopra’ and ‘the Chopra wife’.

“I just embarrassed myself, my son, and his girlfriend,” O’Donnell said in a video originally shared on TikTok, and later reposted on Instagram. “Seated next to us in Malibu, at Nobu, was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter. So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,’ and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No… and Chopra’s a common name’. I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?” she said, adding, “To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”

In the comments section of her post, several people said that they’d made the same assumption about Priyanka, too. But some people pointed out that O’Donnell shouldn’t be referring to Priyanka as ‘the Chopra wife’.

In a follow-up video, also reposted on Instagram, she clarified that Priyanka wasn’t rude to her, “So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. Priyanka is her name. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me.”

O’Donnell also posted a screengrab of Priyanka’s Instagram profile, highlighting the fact that she has over 75 million followers. Her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, died of cancer in 2013. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, and recently became parents to their first child, born via surrogate.