Roshan Mathew lands Anurag Kashyap’s new film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday announced the launch of his new film, which will be bankrolled under his new production banner.

“New company, New film, New beginnings…(sic),” tweeted the director.

This is Anurag Kashyap’s first project since Phantom Films, which he co-founded, was dissolved last year in the light of sexual assault allegations against his partner Vikas Bahl.

Anurag has not shared the name of his new film or company yet. The untitled film, however, will star Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead.

Actor-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas expressed her joy over Roshan bagging the lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s next.

“When I was filming Moothon, I got close to all my actors, rooting for them and wanting the best to happen in their lives always. That ‘want’ will be forever. I’m so proud to announce that my actor and good friend, Roshan Mathew with his unbelievable performance in Moothon, has landed himself a beautiful project as the lead in none other than the maverick filmmaker #Anurag Kashyap ‘s latest. The shoot commences tomorrow in Bombay (sic),” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Geetu Mohandas has co-written her upcoming film Moothon with Anurag Kashyap. While the film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead, Roshan Mathew has also played a significant role.

Roshan made his screen debut as an antagonist in 2016 with Puthiya Niyamam, starring Mammootty and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Later, he made a name for himself with his performances in films like Aanandam and Koode. He was last seen in Thottappan, in which he shared screen space with acclaimed actor Vinayakan.