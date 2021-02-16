Roohi trailer: It’s Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘witch’ vs Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in this horror comedy

The trailer of Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, was released on Tuesday. The film, which was previously called Rooh Afza and then Roohi Afzana, is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta, who has helmed Kaamyaab in 2018, and co-written Trapped (2016).

The movie tells the story of a witch, Roohi (Janhvi kapoor) who abducts brides on their honeymoon. How two men, Veer and Raj (Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma) from the village take up the responsibility to save the brides from Roohi, forms the core of the plot.

Watch the trailer of Roohi

With its subtle details and nuances, Roohi will make you curious. Most of the scenes are loaded with great VFX, and spooky soundtrack, necessary for a horror film.

Janhvi Kapoor plays a witch who will get salvation only if she is married off to a man. She can twist her neck 360 degrees, and her feet are turned backwards. Yes, in the trailer itself you’ll know that the film is filled with witch cliches, but Janhvi looks promising, and her prosthetics make her look convincing.

Rajkummar Rao on the other hand will remind you of his funny character from Anurag Basu’s Ludo given his antics, dressing sense and dance steps. However, this time, Raj’s character stutters and his disadvantage is used as a comic relief in the film.

Varun Sharma seems to be in a great form, his comic timing is impeccable. His empathy towards a witch gives the film a humane touch and we realise that, like Maddock Film’s Stree (2018), this film will too have a hidden social message.

The Indian Express got an opportunity to watch the trailer a day in advance at the Maddock Films’ office in Mumbai. We realised how the film is made for the big screen, and it was wise of the film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan to wait for the theatres to open in full capacity before releasing it.

Roohi is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11.