scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news

Roohi release date: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer to hit the theatres on this day

The makers of Roohi announced its release date on Monday. The Hardik Mehta directorial stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
February 15, 2021 12:17:53 pm
Rajkummar Rao Janhvi Kapoor roohiRoohi marks Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's first project together.

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma’s much-awaited film Roohi has finally got a release date. On Tuesday, the makers of the film announced that the Hardik Mehta directorial will head to theatres on March 11.

Sharing a video, which reveals the vibe of the horror-comedy, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March.”

Welcoming the audience back in theatres, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! (Theatres will be decked up like a bride but Roohi will take away the groom)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The video ends with a picture that shows a bride and two grooms. While one can guess the grooms to be Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the look of Janhvi Kapoor is still kept under wraps.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Roohi is the second film in Dinesh Vijan-produced horror-comedy franchise, which started with Stree in 2018. It has been written by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and bankrolled by Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“At Maddock, we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous “bada parda”, we hope Roohi rekindles the audience’s long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed  at your nearest theatre,” Dinesh Vijan said in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestants
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestants’ list: Meet the new entrants in Mohanlal’s show

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement