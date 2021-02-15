Roohi release date: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer to hit the theatres on this day

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma’s much-awaited film Roohi has finally got a release date. On Tuesday, the makers of the film announced that the Hardik Mehta directorial will head to theatres on March 11.

Sharing a video, which reveals the vibe of the horror-comedy, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March.”

Welcoming the audience back in theatres, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! (Theatres will be decked up like a bride but Roohi will take away the groom)”

The video ends with a picture that shows a bride and two grooms. While one can guess the grooms to be Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the look of Janhvi Kapoor is still kept under wraps.

Roohi is the second film in Dinesh Vijan-produced horror-comedy franchise, which started with Stree in 2018. It has been written by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and bankrolled by Vijan’s Maddock Films.

“At Maddock, we are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous “bada parda”, we hope Roohi rekindles the audience’s long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre,” Dinesh Vijan said in a statement.