Janhvi Kapoor on her global aspirations: ‘I’ve auditioned for a couple of international projects’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to the release of her next film Roohi on March 11. Here, Janhvi plays a woman who has been possessed by a spirit but since this is a horror-comedy, audiences can expect to get some laughs along with a few jump scares. In a recent interview with Deadline, Janhvi spoke about the film’s theatrical release and how she wants it to bring people back together, just like the old times.

“I really hope it works out – communal viewing in theatres is such a big deal and has been such a part of our culture since the start of time. I would hate if it died out because of the pandemic; we need to keep it alive, but we need to be as safe as we can and take all the precautions we need,” Janhvi said.

In 2020, Janhvi saw the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix. The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release but pivoted its plan due to the pandemic. The Dhadak actor admitted that she “underestimated the reach of OTT platforms” earlier but has now “realised you get such a global reach” because of OTT platforms.

With many films announcing their theatrical release dates in the past couple of weeks, it is starting to look like Bollywood is getting back in its game of box office. Janhvi, who has only appeared in three films until now (two of them released on Netflix), said that the pressure of the box office makes her nervous. “A digital release doesn’t make me as nervous as a theatrical release. The pressure of numbers, i.e., box office, is less when you are online. The producers have made their money and you have given it your all,” she shared.

Janhvi also shared a bit about her international aspirations and said, “I’ve auditioned for a couple of international projects. I love the idea of artists without borders. Being a global actor, that’s a wonderful way to expand your horizons and learn about different cultures.”

Janhvi’s upcoming films include Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.