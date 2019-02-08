Ronnie Screwvala: Sonchiriya is a genre-breaking film

The makers of Sonchiriya released another trailer on Friday in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, producer Ronnie Screwvala was asked if the success of RSVP’s last two films, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kedarnath, has made him more open to taking risks.

Ronnie expressed gratefulness, saying that the projects that he has backed have done well, but every film has its own destiny.

Ronnie said, “Each movie has its own karma, sensibilities and destiny. Every movie is special and we can’t compare one with the other. For everyone, this movie (Sonchiriya) is special too as everybody has put in a lot of hard work. It is genre-breaking, and a cult movie in many ways. The audience will slowly grow to like the movie.”

“I don’t think Sonchiriya is a risk at all. As I said earlier, each movie has got its own positioning,” the Sonchiriya producer added.

Ronnie Screwvala was then asked if they faced any issues with the censor board, given the fact that director Abhishek Chaubey had previously faced a lot of issues with the CBFC around his last film Udta Punjab.

The producer said, “We have passed that obstacle. Abhishek was there at the screening along with our colleagues. They (CBFC members) came out saying that they loved the movie, and they had a few suggestions. The movie is made in a particular manner. There were absolutely no issues.”

Filmmaker Abhishek said, “There was no trouble. We have got a certificate. This was a very easy ride.”

Sonchiriya stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana among others in significant roles.