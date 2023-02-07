scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Ronit Roy says he couldn’t do Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty due to Student of the Year: ‘Karan Johar’s team said no..’

Ronit Roy was offered Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty but he had to decline the offer as he had committed his dates to Karan Johar's team for Student of the Year.

Actor Ronit Roy made his acting debut with the hit, Jaan Tere Naam. He, however, moved to television after getting no work in Bollywood after his successful debut and became a household name with his character of Rishabh Bajaj in the popular Hindi TV series, Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Ronit then once again tried his luck in films and his second innings proved fruitful. But he could have been a popular face in Hollywood as well had he rejected Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, where he played a small role of a school teacher.

Recently, Ronit appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the team of his upcoming film Shehzada. During the show, Kapil mentioned Ronit being offered Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning film Zero Dark Thirty. But the actor couldn’t do it because Karan Johar’s team refused to adjust his dates. Later, the shoot of Student of the Year was delayed too.

Also read |Karan Johar roasts Student of the Year: ‘I was like, why is the script so bad?’

Ronit Roy shared, “I got the offer for Zero Dark Thirty and that too without any audition. They said, ‘We don’t need an audition since Kathryn Bigelow (the film’s director) has seen your work and she wants you in the role.'”

He continued, “Since their film is scheduled, that can’t be moved. We cannot tell them, ‘agle saal aana jaise ye Kartik bolta hai (We cannot tell them to come next year as Kartik Aaryan do)’. So, Karan had my dates. I asked them, not Karan but his team, and I said, ‘It’s a big event for me to work with an Oscar-winning filmmaker’. But they said, ‘No, it’s not possible, we cannot release the dates. So, I said no to Zero Dark Thirty.”

However, Ronit called Karan’s team to check about the shoot of Student of the Year and they replied, ‘haan hum abhi vo kar nahi rahe (we are not doing that right now)’.” The actor further said, “So, neither did they let me do that (Zero Dark Thirty) nor did they shoot for their film. It was the biggest bummer of my life.” On this, Kriti reacted, “This is the problem with being ethical.” Kartik Aaryan joked, “That is why I am not ethical.”

The 2012 drama, Zero Dark Thirty is a fictionalised account of the decade-long hunt for former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Not just Zero Dark Thirty, Ronit Roy had earlier mentioned missing out on the Emmy-winning series Homeland as well. In 2018, he shared with SpotyBoyE, “I also missed out on Homeland as they wanted me in South Africa for six months. But at that point, Adaalat Season 1 was on.”

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
