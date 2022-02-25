Ronit Roy on Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor is a darling, there’s no one like Sanjay Dutt

After a long time, Ronit Roy is returning to a fiction television show with Colors’ Swaran Ghar. Paired opposite Sangeeta Ghosh, the family drama will present the story of a middle-aged couple, whose lives are shattered as they are abandoned by their children. While he looks forward to the TV show, Ronit is also excited about his next film Shamshera. In a recent Instagram post, the actor had called it his ‘biggest till date’.

The Karan Malhotra directorial recently released its teaser; the multi-lingual film will release on July 22. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ronit Roy shared that it’s a huge film, however, he is not allowed to talk much about his part. The actor showered praises on his co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

“Dutt saab is Dutt saab, there is just one Sanjay Dutt. I think that says it all. As for Ranbir, he is a darling. It was pleasure to be on and off set with him, and interact with him. He has an intelligent mind and he’s so calm. He conducts himself with so much respect. He is truly a darling,” he shared.

Ronit Roy is working with YRF, but says his decisions are not influenced by which production house it is. “Working with Dharma and YRF is a different game altogether but that cannot be the rule. I am also working with young producers like Himanshu Sharma and Aman Gill. They may not be big producers yet but they already operate like one,” he said.

Apart from Shamshera, Ronit Roy shared that he also has Vijay Deverkonda’s Liger, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor. Sharing that it was fantastic to work with Vijay, the actor said that he feels amazed at this career phase, where he is getting to work with such young actors and even seniors like Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.