Bollywood A-listers have doubled their fees during pandemic, salaries of poor people are being cut: Ronit Roy

Actor Ronit Roy has said that while the salaries of top stars and celebs of Bollywood have doubled during the pandemic, the poor people working in the industry have to face the brunt of pay cuts. “I have verified information that all the A-listers have doubled their fees, aur gareebon ka paisa kaat rahe hain (they are cutting salaries of poor people). This is something very wrong which is happening in our industry,” Ronit, who has been forthright on matters of money, said in a new interview.

“It is all bulls**t when they try to cut salaries of people who don’t come from such affluent backgrounds. A lightman has to run his house, what will you get by cutting his salary? Pay cut karna hai toh A-lister ka pay cut karo na, why are you trying to just focus on the poor people for it? It is just not right,” Ronit told Hindustan Times.

He had earlier spoken about how he personally faced a financial crisis during the pandemic. Ronit, who runs a security agency and had many stars in Bollywood among his clients, had said that other than a handful of actors, everyone chose to withdraw. “At the time of my financial crisis, it was only Akshay Kumar sir, Amitabh Bachchan sir and Karan Johar who supported me, baaki saare bhag gaye saying, ‘Covid ke baad dekhenge (we will see after Covid)’. Now, I think yeh log Rs 5000 ya Rs 10,000 crore kahan leke jayenge.” Ronit, however, chose to keep his staff of 125 on rolls and dipped into his own savings to pay their salaries.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Ronit had called the year and a half gone by, a period of mourning for most. “It’s been a year and a half of mourning. There are several lessons to be learned from this. I have been a recluse for decade and a half now. I am slowly letting go of the chain that binds you to life or society. Since a decade and a half, there is me, my family, my work and my health. Nothing else. These are the only things I focus on. Yet there are lessons that I learned, which got refreshed. Sometimes you doubt yourself. But in this year and a half, I got the confidence that I am on the right path. Kabhi kabhi joh apna dikhta hai wo apna hota nahi hai… aur joh apna hota hai wo apne paas hota hai par hum dekh nahi pate. So, vision is clear and thoughts are clearer,” Ronit had said.