Ronit Roy to play Babur in Nikkhil Advani’s Moghuls

Much before filmmaker Karan Johar’s period drama set in the Mughal era, Takht, hits screens, his protégé Nikkhil Advani is set to helm a show, tentatively titled Moghuls, based on author Alex Rutherford’s historical fiction novel Empire of the Moghul.

Empire of the Moghul begins with Babur and ends with the reign of Aurangzeb. While actor Ronit Roy will play the role of Babur, Shabana Azami will, reportedly, play Babur’s grandmother Esan Daulat. Dia Mirza will be seen as the Mughals emperor’s sister Khanzada.

“I am very excited about working with Nikkhil and Shabana ji. I haven’t begun shooting yet,” Ronit said.

Talking to indianexpress.com about Moghuls, Dia Mirza said, “It is one of the greatest joys for an actor to portray a person from history. The Mughal empire has been a subject that I have always had keen interest in and it is truly exciting to work with Nikkhil Advani and my most favourite Shabana Azmi and Ronit Roy. It’s much too early to say more, other than the fact that this is going to be a lot of hard work and I am truly looking forward to it!”

Moghuls has gone on floors in Jaipur.

