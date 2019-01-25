Romeo Akbar Walter teaser: John Abraham stars in an intriguing spy thriller

After Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is back with Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW).

In the one minute 20-second teaser of the film, we see John donning different looks, and it looks like he is playing a RAW agent. The teaser opens with a voice-over which explains that John’s character in the film has grown up with a strong feeling of patriotism.

Alongside John, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is based on real-life events and John took to Twitter to share the same.

Watch the teaser of Romeo Akbar Walter here:

“As we celebrate our nation’s 70th Republic Day, let’s remember those who have lived and died to protect our freedom. Presenting the teaser of ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’. #RAW based on the true story of a patriot in cinemas on April 12th. Jai Hind! #RAWTeaser,” he tweeted.

Over the years, John Abraham has carved his own niche by doing an impressive number of action films. If his last few choices are any indication, it can be said that John is now mixing his action image with a strong patriotic bend.

Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, RAW is his fourth outing as a director. He made his directorial debut with the Sushmita Sen and Jackie Shroff film Samay: When Time Strikes. The thriller has developed quite a following over the years.

Grewal has also directed the teen movie MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and the comedy Aloo Chaat.

Romeo Akbar Walter releases on April 12.