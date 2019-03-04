Romeo Akbar Walter is a tribute to spies: Director Robbie Grewal

Toggle Menu
Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is inspired by real incidents and is set in 1971, when India and Pakistan were on the verge of a war.

At the film’s trailer launch, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) director Robbie Grewal revealed why he made RAW. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Robbie Grewal directorial Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), featuring John Abraham, Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, is a tribute to spies.

At the film’s trailer launch, Robbie revealed why he made RAW.

“It’s been a fantastic journey. The reason for making this film was that all of us want to be recognised for what we do. But someone who works so much for the nation but gets no recognition is a spy. The film is a tribute to them,” said the director.

Robbie Grewal also added, “The film is not about good vs bad. It’s not about we are good and they (Pakistan) are bad.”

The film will release on April 5.

