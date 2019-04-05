Romeo Akbar Walter movie release LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities laud John Abraham starrer

Starring John Abraham in the lead role, spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) has hit theaters. Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Sikandar Kher and Jackie Shroff in significant roles.
Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier predicted that RAW could earn Rs 6-6.5 crore on the day of its release. “John chooses his films very carefully because he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans. Whatever choices he has made, all have been good. With RAW too, whatever promotional material we have watched, is impressive.”
Romeo Akbar Walter is set in 1971 in the midst of the India-Pakistan war. It is said to be based on true events. John Abraham had earlier shared about the authenticity of facts in the film, “In the case of RAW, my director’s father worked in the military intelligence for four years. So the research and sources we got to go to, to back our information up, is validated. I am sure no one can turn around in our film and say, ‘this didn’t happen’. We are confident about our research and the information we are giving in our film.”
In an interview with PTI, he had shared that this film is about relationships, “It is important to make films entertaining and commercially viable. I am not making a film to educate people on 1971 War. I am making a film that speaks about human relationships. I want to move people emotionally in some way or the other and I want to make an edge-of-the-seat thriller.”
'The second half is outstanding'
Elli AvrRam shared on Twitter, "Just watched #RomeoAkbarWalter ! @TheJohnAbraham your performance was so raw😊👌🏼 Great story, beautifully shot, directed and performed by the entire cast👏🏼 the second half is outstanding! My best wishes @bindasbhidu @Roymouni @sikandarkher @ajay0701 @Viacom18Movies #robbygrewal"
'RAW is an intense film'
Arshad Warsi shared on Twitter, "Saw #RAW last night @TheJohnAbraham has portrayed a very complexed character with ease & subtlety. @sikandarkher was bang on, @bindasbhidu surprised me, he was brilliant. RAW is an intense film with a very smart screenplay, loved all the twists & reveals..."
'John Abraham is making some interesting choices'
Joginder Tuteja shared on Twitter, "#RomeoAkbarWalter - @TheJohnAbraham is making some interesting choices and they are paying off. @bindasbhidu has a very meaty role and he plays it to perfection. Director #RobbyGrewal comes up with an accomplished film that should be picked by urban audiences - Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2"
'RAW celebrates the idea of India'
"Just watched #RAW and I am having goosebumps. It celebrates the idea of India which is above religion or anything else. Writer director Robbie Grewal has made a gem of a film n John has delivered his career best performance. Jackie n Raghubir Yadav r excellent," Journalist Faridoon Shahryar said via Twitter.
'Romeo Akbar Walter is a very good film'
Shashank Khaitan wrote on Twitter, "@bunty_walia @TheJohnAbraham #RomeoAkbarWalter is a very good film. It showcases the life of a deep state agent with atmost sincerity.The clinical nature of their mission and lives is beautifully captured.The Director @robbiegrewal and DOP #TapanBasu have created a superb world."
'RAW made my heart swell with patriotic pride'
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi posted on Twitter, "#Raw #RomeoAkbarWalter made my heart swell with patriotic pride. A true story an important story superbly told. Every Indian must watch this - not only for cinema but to celebrate our real life bravehearts who gave us the India as we know it today 👌👌👍👍💕💕"