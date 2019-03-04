Romeo Akbar Walter actor John Abraham: If Hollywood can make war films and glorify soldiers, why can’t we?

The trailer for Romeo Akbar Walter was launched on Monday. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the movie is pegged as an espionage thriller and stars John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. The initials of the title, RAW, indicate the story will in some way relate to India’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing.

Advertising

Also Read | Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham turns super spy

At the trailer launch of Romeo Akbar Walter, John called the film’s script “fantastic” and said, “Without sounding opportunistic, we had planned the film’s release a year ago. But with the unfortunate incidents that have happened recently, this story will resonate with everyone.”

War films are finding many takers in India these days. Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal starred in Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on Indian Army’s retaliatory strikes on terror launchpads across the LOC. The film was a huge box office hit, and no less than the Prime Minister quoted a line from the movie during the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema.

Romeo Akbar Walter director Robbie Grewal insisted that his film does not fall prey to simple binaries. “The film is not about good vs bad. It’s not about we are good and they (Pakistan) are bad,” he said.

Advertising

John Abraham added, “If Hollywood can make war films and glorify soldiers, why can’t we? This is the new India. We want to make different films and entertain the audience.”

Romeo Akbar Walter will release on April 5.