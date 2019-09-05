Romance, friendship and mentors: Here’s what we love about college life in movies

As a 10-year-old, I couldn’t wait to grow up. The movies taught me adulthood meant freedom and college was the beginning of that dreamy life. The filmy college life was full of love stories, beautiful outfits and no studies, and in my innocent head, I thought this was the place where you just chill with your friends, play pranks on each other and the icing on the cake – you get to do it all without any parental supervision.

Decades have passed since my idea of filmy college came crashing but the movies, more or less, remain the same.

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Chhichhore aims to break the fantasy of filmy colleges (at least that’s how it appears in the trailer). Here, we don’t see Olympic size swimming pools and students stepping out of imported cars. We are introduced to characters who remind us of our friends from college and infrastructure that is completely believable.

Over the years, we have seen various versions of colleges in movies and some elements have struck a chord. Here’s everything that we love about filmy colleges:

The friendships

Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and many other movies set in colleges have a strong message but all of them rely on the friendships between the central characters. Now our real-life friendships might not be identical to the movies but they often remind us of the good times in college.

The teachers

Films set in colleges and schools often depict teachers as stereotypical characters but it is in those stereotypes that we find shades of our real-life mentors. The recent web series Kota Factory beautifully explored the relationship between the protagonist and his teacher (played by Jeetendra).

In films such as Main Hoon Na, we get the whole bunch of caricatures where there’s the one who often forgets things, the Hindi teacher who attempts to speak in English and also the one who has the students mesmerised. Our teachers might not be the same but they remind us of the unique traits of our educators.

The love stories

Every school/college film has to have a love story. It has become a cliche but this is one of those cliches that rings true for almost every audience member. The naivety with which we believed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pyaar ek baar hota hai’ (You fall in love only once) reminds us of our innocent days.

The beautiful colleges

There’s no dearth of beautiful colleges in our country but honestly, the ones in movies are quite extraordinary when it comes to aesthetic appeal. And in the recent years, if you have seen films like Student of the Year, you would know that colleges in movies, especially Dharma productions, are so fictitious looking that you can only think of your humble roots.