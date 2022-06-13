Rola stars Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri shoot a romantic song in Croatia, see photos

Vicky Kaushal is busy shooting for his next film along with Tripti Dimri. The film is titled Rola and is directed by Anand Tiwari. The shooting of the romantic comedy is going on in Croatia. While filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared some photos with the stars from the stunning location, a few photos and videos have also been shared on fan pages where the actors can be seen shooting a romantic sequence.

In the photos, Vicky is seen in a sky blue shirt and white pants, while Tripti is seen in a printed maxi dress.

Rola team has been sharing a series of photos of late. Farah posted a click with Vicky and Tripti, as they posed on a boat, on her Instagram Stories, and captioned it, “Rocking the boat.” Anand Tiwari reacted to Farah’s post saying, “Ek hero do heroine (one hero two heroines), multi-starrer and how”.

The stars are also seen in another set of photos from the Rola sets. In a couple of photos, Vicky is seen in all white, while Tripti is seen in a yellow crop top and maxi skirt.

See all recent photos of Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri from Rola sets:

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri-starrer seems to be quite promising.

Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar’s untitled film in his kitty.