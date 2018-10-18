Madhoo on #MeToo: Today, women are feeling empowered and not feeling ashamed to talk about their issues

Madhoo said when she was part of the industry, celebrities wouldn’t have opened up on their sexual abuse stories.

Actor Madhoo Shah says Indian society has evolved to accept harsh realities of the working environment for women, who are more empowered than ever to speak up about their sour experiences.

Madhoo was interacting with the media at #IBelieve charity gala fundraiser event for underprivileged cancer patients here along with Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Aamir Ali Khan and Sanjeeda Sheikh on Wednesday.

Talking about the #MeToo movement that has gained momentum in India, the Roja actor said: “Today, we have changed as a society. If such incidents would have happened with us when we were working in the film industry then, we all would have kept it quiet.

“At that time, if we had to talk about this issue, then we would have felt ashamed. But today, women are feeling empowered and not feeling ashamed to talk about their issues. I am very happy that we have reached this far as a society.”

She said she has not experienced sexual harassment in her life.

“I don’t have my #MeToo story, but I am proud and happy to support all girls because we have to stand together. It requires great courage to come out and as a society, we have definitely evolved to be able to accept harsh realities of working environment for women.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App